Windy, Cool, Showers

It’ll be a rainy, windy, chilly (by June standards) day in Lower Michigan. We’ll see at least several hours of steady rain in the AM. Rain slowly tapers off from NW to SE during the afternoon with the last showers exiting Branch and Hillsdale Counties around 5 pm. We may see a little sun in the evening before it sets – best chance of that will be north and west of G.R.

There’s a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for the Lake Michigan shoreline from the Mackinac Bridge around to Chicago and also for the Thumb Area. Gale Warnings are up for Lake Michigan. Waves could increase to 6-10 feet with winds at 20-30 knots (a knot is 1.15 mph) with gusts to 35 to 40 knots.

Here’s local radar….

and regional radar. Check out Michigan weather observations, lightning tracker, Michigan temperatures and webcams.

This will be the 4th day this month with a high temperature below 70°. The last time that happened was in 2011. This may very well be the coolest June day in G.R. since 2012.

Here’s a pretty pic. from our camera at the S. Haven beach Wed. evening. The water was pretty calm. Waves were only 6″ at the Port Sheldon buoy. The high temp. Wed. at the S. Haven beach was 69.6° at 1 pm. The high at the Muskegon Beach was 64.9 at noon. Inland it was warmer, 77° at Gr. Rapids and 78° at Kalamazoo. Up north the high was just 54° at Marquette. Menominee got another 1.47″ of rain. We continue to add water to the Great Lakes. With the clouds and humidity, there was little evaporation on Lake Michigan. Many rivers are running between 1.5 and 2 times average flow.

There were more record high temperatures in the West – Death Valley had a high temperature Wed. of 120° and a low temperature of 88° Seattle hit 95° and Portland reached 98°. Eureka right down by the water in NW California had a record high of 78°.

Not the best of days for the Meijer LPGA Classic. AM-Midday rain – windy – very cool for mid-June.

Dry weather, though breezy for Friday – a few showers likely on Saturday and maybe a lingering shower on Sunday. Cooler than average and wetter than average pattern continues.

Satellite pic. of the Western Pacific. No tropical storms…only 4 other times since 1970 has the Western Pacific had their first tropical cyclone after 6/13. There is a tropical cyclone (Category 1 or 2 now) brushing by NW India in the Indian Ocean.

A clever idea from Maranda – to have a “drive thru park party” Drive around to different tents – kids get free lunches, free treats and they could get tickets to Museums, Craig’s Cruisers (a fun place – my first real date was to play mini-golf), maybe even an amusement park! More at WOTV4.