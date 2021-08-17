Winds “…over 90 mph in S. Michigan

The above pic. from the City of Sturgis facebook page shows tree damage along Meyers Road from the storm that rolled through the evening of Wed. August 11. The National Weather Service has issued a summary of the storms and they say: “…AFTER EXTENSIVE REVIEW OF DATA FROM EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS AS WELL AS SPOTTERS AND THE PUBLIC WHO HAVE SHARED THEIR DAMAGE DETAILS, IT HAS BEEN DETERMINED THAT ALL DAMAGE APPEARS TO BE RELATED TO STRAIGHT LINE WINDS OR DOWNBURSTS…SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED IN EASTERN ST. JOSEPH COUNTY IN A SWATH FROM WHITE PIGEON AND CONSTANTINE NORTHEAST TO CENTREVILLE, STURGIS AND COLON. DETAILS FROM THE CITY OF STURGIS, AS WELL AS ST. JOSEPH COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT, INDICATES THAT WIDESPREAD TREE DAMAGE BETWEEN STURGIS AND CENTREVILLE HAS CAUSED DAMAGE TO OVER 15 MILES OF POWER LINES AND OVER 40 POWER POLES BEING SNAPPED. GROUND AND AERIAL PICTURES OF THE DAMAGE CLEARLY INDICATE STRONG DOWNBURST WINDS SNAPPING OR LEVELING AREAS OF TREES, NUMBERING WELL OVER 100 IN SPOTS. WIND SPEEDS IN THESE AREAS ARE ESTIMATED BETWEEN 85 TO OVER 90 MPH.

Damage along Mintdale Road near Sturgis MI

You can read the entire summary at this link.

You have to keep weather events in perspective. It’s almost 3:30 am Tues. AM as I write this. At this time, Arizona is the state with the most customers without power.

Map showing severe weather watches, warnings and advisories in AZ at 3:49 am EDT

Strong thunderstorm winds moved across much of S. Arizona. Phoenix had a wind gust to 69 mph (airport) and Queen Creek AZ had a gust to 73 mph. Blowing dust reduced the visibility to zero and flash flooding was a problem. Phoenix has had measurable rain 4 days in a row and they have now had 8 days in a row with cooler than average temperatures.

The state with the 2nd highest number of customers without power is Michigan. It’s now the 6th day after the severe storms swept across Michigan and power crews working 16 hours a day haven’t been able to restore power to a lot of customers. As I write this, there are still 45,431 customers without power in Michigan. Hardest hit were St. Joseph, Branch, Hillsdale, Jackson and Washtenaw Counties. A State of Emergency was declared in Sturgis. Power crews should make good progress today.

Third on the list of customers without power is Florida, where Tropical Storm Fred came ashore west of Panama City in the Panhandle. They have 19,360 customers without power. Wind gusts hit 73 mph at several locations at the Florida Coast.

Now, which storm got the most media coverage (Florida)…but which storm impacted the most people for the longest time? The severe storms in Michigan. Six days after the event, Michigan still has twice as many customers without power as Florida does and Arizona tops both Michigan and Florida.

Sunrise and early morning fog – pic. from John Steinhauer – Augut 14

The forecast calls for a small chance of an afternoon shower or storm each of the next few days. They’ll be few and far between. There’s also a chance of a patch of fog at night. The best chance of a storm may come around Saturday night as a weak front passes through.