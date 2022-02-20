Wind Advisory – Again

Here we go again! It’s another Wind Advisory for West Michigan. It’ll be in effect from 10 am to 6 pm for all counties. Winds will increase to 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-45 mph.

On the plus side, we should see a fair amount of sunshine today. The overnight models have shifted the freezing rain farther north…so it looks like everyone south of I-96 will see mostly or all rain Monday night and Tuesday…northern areas (esp. toward US 10) are more likely to see a period of freezing rain.

After that we have an chance of an inch or two of snow Thursday night. More later.