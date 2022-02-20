Wind Advisory – Again

Bill's Blog
Posted: / Updated:

Here we go again! It’s another Wind Advisory for West Michigan. It’ll be in effect from 10 am to 6 pm for all counties. Winds will increase to 20-30 mph with gusts of 40-45 mph.

On the plus side, we should see a fair amount of sunshine today. The overnight models have shifted the freezing rain farther north…so it looks like everyone south of I-96 will see mostly or all rain Monday night and Tuesday…northern areas (esp. toward US 10) are more likely to see a period of freezing rain.

After that we have an chance of an inch or two of snow Thursday night. More later.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Tools