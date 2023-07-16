Another large plume of Canadian wildfire smoke is passing over Michigan this Sunday pm/Monday AM. While this has been a record year for wildfires in Canada, it’s been a near record low for wildfires in the U.S. Here’s an update from the National Interagency Fire Center.:

“Since January 26,625 wildfires have burned 749,994 acres across the United States. These numbers are well below the 10-year average-to-date of 30,152 wildfires and 2,865,583 acres burned.”

The United States continues to support fire suppression efforts in Canada. Since May 8, the U.S. has mobilized a total of 1,898 personnel to Canada which includes: fire suppression crews (1,366 personnel), 184 individual overhead, 119 smokejumpers and 11 smokejumper spotters, and 14 incident management teams (218 personnel).

Hot, dry weather is occurring across much of the West and South. After a relatively wet spring, we have lots of vegetation, which will dry out over the summer. We are expecting an uptick in U.S. wildfires during the late summer/fall in the U.S.