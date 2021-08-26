Wildfire at Isle Royale National Park

A wildfire has been burning for the last two weeks at Isle Royale National Park. The fire has consumed over 200 acres and is roughly 20% contained. The top pic. shows the fire seen from the air and the picture below shows the fire from ground level.

Called the “Horne Fire”, it’s burning in a boreal forest on the northeast part of the park. Much of the park remains open, but areas near the fire have been closed until further notice.

Horne Fire on Isle Royale blazing at night – NPS photo

While we don’t know for sure, it’s speculated that the fire was started by lightning. The fire burned an outhouse, but no other “buildings” are threatened. The National Park Service, the Hiawatha National Forest and the Fond Du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Tribe are actively working to contain the fire.

Smoky Sunset

Because of smoke from this fire and others, an Air Quality Alert has been issued for parts of Upper Michigan and Northern Wisconsin. You can read about the Current Conditions on the Isle Royale National Park website. Smoky skies have prompted the National Weather Service to issue an Air Quality Alert.