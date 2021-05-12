Why Is It So Cold?

The last 6 days (May 6-11) have been 11.5° colder than average. Today (Wed.) will be the 9th day in a row that’s colder than average. Muskegon tied a record low temperature (30°) for May 11. First, let’s look at the upper level wind flow, which is generally parallel to the lines on this map:
The air that is coming into Michigan is coming due south off Hudson Bay, Canada. Hudson Bay is frozen over now:
In fact, most of the inland lakes north of Lake Superior are still frozen over. With a north-northwest wind at the surface and aloft, you’re bringing some chilly air (relative to the 2nd week of May) down into Michigan.
We may have the cool air, but we don’t have this! This DOT pic. is I-25 south of Denver, Colorado around Larkspur. They reported “near blizzard” conditions and slippery driving. Here’s some snowfall totals…including 16″ at Bear Lake and 14″ at Mt. Audubon. At mid-afternoon, Berthoud Pass reported a temperature of 18°, a wind chill of +4° and heavy snow. Snowfall totaled around 2″ at Colorado Springs and Fort Collins. The high temp. of 43° at Denver was 26° colder than average. Season snowfall is up to 72″ at Denver (Stapleton), 103.1″ at Boulder and 227″ at Winter Park.
We’ll have 4 mostly sunny days in a row from Wednesday to Saturday with slowly warming temperatures. I think most all of us (not you, Leota and Baldwin) and done with the Freeze warnings and Frost Advisories after Thursday AM. The long-range outlook continues to forecast warmer than average temperatures for the 2nd half of May (some summer-like days ahead).
The latest 8-14 Day Outlook calls for warmer than average temperatures from coast-to-coast.
Also, some good news from the National Interagency Fire Center: “To date, 20,098 wildfires have burned 542,499 acres. The number of acres burned is well below the 10-year average of 983,396 acres burned.”
After a dry winter, the water levels of California reservoirs are mostly low.