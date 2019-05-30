When Will We See the First 80° Day

We’re still waiting for our first 80° day in Grand Rapids. This is the 5th latest G.R. has had to wait for that first 80-degree day. We came as close as you could get on Wednesday with a high of 79°. It did reach 80 in Milwaukee, Chicago, Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Lansing, Coldwater, Detroit and Toledo.

This May averaged 7.8° cooler than May 2018, when we saw high temperatures of 93°, 94° and 93° from May 27-29. Here’s a list of the number of 80° days in May in recent years in Grand Rapids:

2018 – 12 2017 – 2 2016 – 9 2015 – 7 2014 – 10

2013 – 13 2012 – 12 2011 – 6 2010 – 10 2009 – 2

The earliest 80-degree temperature in Gr. Rapids was on March 14, 2012. The average date of the first 80-degree day is April 30. The latest 80-degree day was on June 12, 1924.

Here’s when we had the first 80-degree day in the last few years.

Here’s the number of 80-degree days through June 4 in West Michigan: 3 Muskegon (airport), Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Bloomingdale and Augusta, 2 Lansing, Hastings, Coldwater, S. Haven (airport) and Eaton Rapids, 1 Holland, Charlotte and Big Rapids, 0 in Grand Rapids and Fremont.

This is 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook for June 11 – 15 shows cooler than average air over much of the U.S. east of the Rockies. Don’t look for a lot of hot days in the first half of June.