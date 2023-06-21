Water Levels of Western Reservoirs have risen substantially this year and are now well above the levels of one year ago.
The water level of Lake Shasta fell 3″ in the last 24 hours. It’s down 3.13 feet since reaching a peak of 1963.96 feet on May 22. The level is 115.48 feet higher than the level of one year ago and it’s 131.23 feet higher than January 1. Winter rainstorms filled Lake Shasta to 98% of its capacity, 116% of its historic average for this time of year, according to the California Department of Water Resources. The higher level is a boon for downstream farmers and for businesses that rely on recreation around the lake.
Nearby Trinity Lake “got more water and snowmelt this past year than in the previous three years combined, but still is well below full pool.
The water level of Lake Mead (along the Arizona/Nevada border) rose 8″ in the last 24 hours. It’s up 11.42 feet since January 1.
Much higher than average snowfall in the West has been melting and providing significantly more runoff into the rivers (like the Colorado River) than the past two winters. The level is expected to rise another 4 feet by the end of July.
Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the United States, stretching 112 miles long with a total capacity of 28,255,000 acre-feet, a shoreline of 759 miles, and a maximum depth of 532 feet. By contrast, the deepest point in Lake Erie is 210 feet.