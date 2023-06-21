Water Levels of Western Reservoirs have risen substantially this year and are now well above the levels of one year ago.

Graph of the Water Level of Lake Powell, located along the Utah/Arizona border on the Colorado River. The level of the reservoir bottomed out on April 13th at 3,519.92 (feet above sea level). The Tuesday evening level of 3,576.23 represents a climb of 56.31 feet since 4/13. That lake gained 0.91 feet in the last recorded 24 hours. The gain has come from upstream snowmelt in western Colorado, southwest Wyoming and Utah. As you can see, the level is much higher than the level on this date in 2022 and 2021. Lake Powell is the 2nd largest reservoir in the U.S. (top pic. is the Wahweap Boat Launch on Lake Powell – screen grab from web cam Tuesday PM).

Water Level of Lake Shasta – the biggest reservoir in California

The water level of Lake Shasta fell 3″ in the last 24 hours. It’s down 3.13 feet since reaching a peak of 1963.96 feet on May 22. The level is 115.48 feet higher than the level of one year ago and it’s 131.23 feet higher than January 1. Winter rainstorms filled Lake Shasta to 98% of its capacity, 116% of its historic average for this time of year, according to the California Department of Water Resources. The higher level is a boon for downstream farmers and for businesses that rely on recreation around the lake.

Nearby Trinity Lake “got more water and snowmelt this past year than in the previous three years combined, but still is well below full pool.

Graph of the water level of Lake Mead along the Arizona/Nevada border

The water level of Lake Mead (along the Arizona/Nevada border) rose 8″ in the last 24 hours. It’s up 11.42 feet since January 1.

Much higher than average snowfall in the West has been melting and providing significantly more runoff into the rivers (like the Colorado River) than the past two winters. The level is expected to rise another 4 feet by the end of July.

Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the United States, stretching 112 miles long with a total capacity of 28,255,000 acre-feet, a shoreline of 759 miles, and a maximum depth of 532 feet. By contrast, the deepest point in Lake Erie is 210 feet.