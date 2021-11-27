Weekend Snow – Slick Spots

Looks like 1-3″ of light snow will fall this Sat./Sat. night. Grand Rapids may be closer to the 3″ total, with less down toward Berrien Co. Temperatures will be in the low 30s much of the time it will be snowing. The warmth from the ground and the friction of the car tires should melt some of that snow as it falls on main roads. However, there should be enough snow to cause some light slushy accumulation on roadways. Watch for slick spots from midday this Sat. into Sun. AM. Simulated forecast radar.

We may see additional, mainly light snow showers into Sunday. Sunday may be a couple degrees warmer, but the wind will be pick up near 15 mph, so it may actually feel colder.

The snow won’t stick around for too long…it could reach 50 degrees next Thursday. The average high temperatures are in the low 40s this coming week, so it’s a little early to have the snow stick around for a great length of time in late Nov.

8-14 Day Temperature Outlook for Dec. 4-10

The 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Dec. 4-10 has near normal temperatures for the Great Lakes. That would be average high temperatures in the mid-upper 30s – above freezing.

The colder than average water south of Alaska is helping keep our 49th state quite chilly. As I write this (8 pm Alaska time), the temperature was -38 at Buckland AK. Point Lay was -28 with a wind chill of -43.

ALSO: More heavy rain and mountain snow in the Pacific NW. Time lapse of low clouds over New York City Friday evening.