Wednesday in NE Wisconsin

I took the above pic. Wed. from the clubhouse at Peninsula State Park. In the distance across the bay is Ephraim, Wisconsin. Out on the peninsula, the leaves were nearly at peak color, esp. the sugar maples. Despite the clouds and cool temps. (mid 40s to low 50s) it was a decent day with a very light wind and no rain.

We started the day at Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant. We had Swedish pancakes with lingonberries. My wife is half Swedish. Service was extremely fast and the place was packed. They have a gift shop there and we picked up a couple of Christmas gifts there. I met a guy who was born in the same hospital as me in Illinois.

Al Johnson’s Swedish Gift Shop

The gift shop there was grass growing on the roof. They actually have lifted a goat (or goats) up on the roof to keep the grass trimmed.

This is me playing the little par 3, six hole course at Peninsula St. Park. The six holes range from 60 to 120 yards (total 486 yards. You can play the six holes in 30-45 minutes. I hadn’t played golf in about 2 years and I played very well for me…shooting a 5-over-par 23. I was the only one on the course Wed. AM.

Daisies in bloom in Door County Wisconsin

At this point they have not had frost in Door County (at least down by the water) and these daisies were still blooming. There were many other flowers – brown-eyed susans, impatients, roses – all with beautiful blooms. Once we got around Green Bay and into the land areas west of Green Bay, they’ve had several hard frosts and the flowers showed it. Also, most of the trees are bare on the stretch from Green Bay to Marinette/Menominee.

Bill and Gayle at Lambeau Field

We headed to Green Bay, where we had our own personal tour of Lambeau Frield. In the background are special heat lights that are used to keep the field soft and growing in colder weather. One of the guys taking tickets use to live in Byron Center. We got to see Packer highlight video over the years. I enjoyed seeing Greg Jennings – who has since retired as a player. He still does announcing for Fox Sports, some acting, commercials and he still has his foundation.

Today – Thurs. – we’ll go east along the north shore of Lake Michigan from Menominee to Mackinac City and back down to Grand Rapids.