Was It a Tornado or “Straight-Line” Winds?

Ellen wrote this story on the same subject, zeroing in on the damage in Jenison Saturday night, so check that out at the link. A NWS survey team visited Jenison and concluded that straight-line winds of up to 80 mph caused the damage there. I did not visit Jenison, but every indication is that straight-line winds were the culprit in Jenison (and with other damage Sat. night).

There’s several things to consider. First, meteorologists look at radar images during and after the event. Doppler radar allows us to see inside the storm – to see the raindrops and to see which way they are moving relative to the radar site.

Map of the damage path of the Dexter MI tornado of 3 15 12

Here’s a good discussion and two pics. from Doppler radar of the Dexter MI tornado of March 15, 2012. The Dexter Twister was an EF3 with winds of up to 135 mph. Radar provided an indication of strong rotation in the storm. A tornado warning was issued minutes before the tornado reached the ground, allowing people to hear the warning and to take shelter. Despite over 10 million dollars in damage along a nearly 8-mile path, there were no serious injuries.

Example of a hook echo on radar – Moore OK tornado of 5 3 1999

A “hook-echo” on radar sometimes indicates a tornado. It looks like the number 6 and is often at the southwest corner of the thunderstorm with the strong updraft above the tornado.

Doppler radar products, Reflectivity (upper left), Differential Reflectivity (upper right), Storm Relative Motion (lower left) and Correlation Coefficient (lower right).

You are familiar with reflectivity (upper left). We show that on TV. The radar bean goes out, bounces off the raindrops and comes back to the radar. We can tell how hard the precipitation is by measuring the amount of signal that returns to the radar. We can also tell how far away the precipitation is by noting the amount of time it takes for the radar signal to return.

The bottom left is Storm Relative Motion (lower left). The pulsing radar signal can tell the movement of the raindrops relative to the radar site. Is the rain moving toward the radar (red) or away from the radar (green). When bright green meets bright red that can indicate a tornado.

ZDR in the upper right is Differential Reflectivity. It can tell us the shape of the objects – are they more vertical (up and down) or more horizontal (like a pancake. We know the shape of raindrops when they fall. More atypical objects like hail or tornado debris (or even bird migrations) have a unique signature.

Finally in the bottom right we have Correlation Coefficient. That gives us an idea of the consistency of the shape of the objects. In a typical shower, the raindrops are pretty uniform. In a tornado, a “debris ball” will have quite varying shapes (leaves, shingles, etc.).

Example of a “bow-echo” straight-line wind event 6 29 2012

Here’s an example of a major straight-line wind event…the derecho of 6 29 2019. The line of storms formed an echo on radar that looks like a bow. There was a 91 mph wind gust measured at the Fort Wayne Airport. This storm line was responsible for 22 fatalities, millions of people without power for days and 2.9 BILLION (with a “B”) dollars in damage. There were no tornadoes. The shape of the storms and speed of the storms (75 mph! – you couldn’t outdrive it) is a strong clue that damage (and very substantial damage) was from straight line winds and not tornadoes.

Map of Jenison winds from the National Weather Service

In larger events, the National Weather Service will do a damage survey. They will note the size of the damage area (width and length), the kind of damage (relatively light (large branches and wires down, little damage to structures) to severe (whole buildings destroyed, heavy objects like vehicles moved a substantial distance). They will note the health of the trees that fell, the construction of buildings damage, how the air could funnel between objects and increase in speed. They also note which way the debris fell…mostly in one direction? During one damage survey, I found a crabapple tree…it was the only crabapple tree in the area. I found that crabapples flew in multiple directions, backwards, sideways and forwards – an indication the wind was varying quite a bit in direction – in that case it was a tornado. In the Jenison case above, the arrows indicate the air flow was in a NW to SE direction and to a small extent, expanding outward.

Wind gusts recorded in the Saturday storms

NWS meteorologists also talk to eyewitnesses of the event and check to see if there is video or pictures of the event. There are a lot of security cameras that record during storms. We also had a record of peak wind gusts and the direction of the wind during the event.

The hardest events to judge are weak tornadoes that have both a forward speed and a circular rotation. If a tornado is moving from SW to NE at 30 mph and the winds in the tornado are 50 mph….that can create winds of 30 + 50 = 80 mph on the right side of the tornado and 50 – 30 = 20 mph on the other side. It’s usually not that extreme – but in a situation like this, tornado damage can look like straight-line wind damage.

Final points: Strong winds are loud. Strong winds from a tornado are loud. Strong winds from straight-line winds are loud. Tornadoes twist trees. Straight-line winds can also twist trees. Straight-line winds can be very strong. Here’s an example of downburst winds that exceeded 115 mph over a large area. These storms are sometimes called “Plains Hurricanes”. Here’s more on the definition of downburst vs. microburst. Here’s a list of notable microbursts.

Radar images of the famous Derecho of 1998

Here’s radar images (reflectivity on the left and velocity on the right) from the famous Derecho of 1998. Winds at Grand Haven/Spring Lake were estimated as high as 130 mph. That’s the equivalent of a high-end EF2 tornado.