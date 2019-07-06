Warmest Water Temperatures of the Year

Saturday AM we have the warmest water temps. of the year: 77° Saugatuck, 75° Hoffmaster S.P., 74° Grand Haven, 70° Muskegon and Pentwater. Inland lake water temps. are mostly in the low 80s (if you get a water temp., you can let me know at bill.steffen@woodtv.com).

Lake Morning Pic. from the Muskegon Channel

Here’s what it looked like at the Muskegon Channel shortly before noon. Lots of boats out at Lake Michigan. Beach air temps. shortly before noon were 75° at Mujskegon and 77° at S. Haven. Lakeshore areas are warmer because the water has warmed up, thanks to more sunshine and light winds which keep the warmer surface water from mixing with colder water from below. If and when we get a significant east or northeast wind, we may get upwelling – with the wind pushing the warmer surface water to mid-lake and coldere water rises to the surface.

Fireworks

The weather should be good for fireworks tonight (we’ll have to keep an eye on Coldwater and Battle Creek for PM thunderstorms). Other locations should be rain free: Grand Rapids, Croton, Hamlin Lake (Ludington Area), Lake Isabella (Isabella Co.) and Marne (Berlin Raceway) all have fireworks tonight. I might get down to the G.R. fireworks with my wife and Lorraine (visiting from Australia) this evening.

Here’s G.R. radar:

Muggy, high dewpoint air covers the area along and south of I-96 at early PM. Noon dewpoints are 73° in G.R. and 74° at Battle Creek and Benton Harbor. The dewpoint is just 60° in Big Rapids. Until that drier air moves south, we still have a chance of a shower or storm this PM – best chance along and south of I-96. Any thunderstorms (or heavy showers) could produce a significant rainfall in a short period of time. We’ve already had a number of people hit by lightning in the U.S. this week…one fatality in S.C. to someone standing under a tree…so if you hear thunder try to get indoors.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for 7/6 (Sat.) PM/night

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Sat PM/night. There is a Marginal Risk of an isolated wind damage report across IL, IN, OH – with just a chance of a General (not severe) storm souoth of a line from Whitehall to Oscoda. Any thunderstorm could produce heavy rain.

Over the last 9 days G.R. has had high temps. of 86°, 86°, 89°, 86°, 90°, 90°, 89°, 90° and 89°. This will likely be the hottest week of the summer. Have an awesome weekend!