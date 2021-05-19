Warmer than Average Pattern Continues Through Most (or all) of the Rest of May

The map above is the latest 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for May 27 – June 2. Southern Lower Michigan is still forecast to have a little above average temperatures for the period. Keep in mind that this is for a 7-day period. I’ll guess it’ll be warmer than average to start (May 27) and then cool back to average as we get to Memorial Day and into the first week of June. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if we were a touch cooler than average in early June. However, no general freeze or frost is expected. The average high/low is 75/53 for Grand Rapids.

The long range still shows a bubble of heat in the SE U.S. and cooler than average weather in the Northern Plains.

Winter Storm Warning/Winter Weather Advisory for Montana/Idaho

There’s a Winter Storm Warning out for the mountains of Western Montana for up to 20″ of new snow! The counties in purple are under a Winter Weather Advisory.

Forecast High Temperatures – Record High Temperatures

Here’s a look at forecast high temperatures and the record high temperatures and year. Note that all but one of the records occurred in 1977. Talk about extreme weather…the winter of 1976-77 was tied for coldest winter ever in Grand Rapids. We went 45 days without getting above freezing. Dec. 1976 was 8.3° colder than average…it was -11° on 12/2, -11° on 12/30 and -14° on New Years Eve. From Dec. 26-Feb 8 the temperature didn’t get warmer than 30. January was 10° colder than average. Jan. 19, 1977 is the only day in history when it snowed in Miami FL. Then we had 7 days that reached 80° in April and the long heat wave (7 days in the 90s) in May 1977. In April 1977, we had our last F4 rated tornado in Michigan.