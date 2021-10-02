Warmer than Average All This Week

After five straight sunny days (98% sunshine for Sept. 27 – Oct. 1), the clouds were back on Saturday with a few scattered light showers. We’ll continue the chance of showers today (Sun.) and Mon. I can’t rule out a rumble of thunder and the showers may produce brief heavy rain. Rainfall totals will vary quite a bit, from 1/4″ to over an inch. The ground is dry and the rivers are fairly low, so no significant flooding is expected and we don’t expect any severe weather. Here’s radar:

Radar

Eighteen of the last 22 days have been warmer than average and that trend will continue this week and into early next week.

Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for Oct. 10-16

This is the latest temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Oct. 10-16. They are forecasting warmer than average temperatures for the eastern half of the country and cooler than average temperatures for the western U.S. This is a forecast for a 7-day period. I would not be surprised if that cool air out west started moving east into the Western Lakes by day 6 or 7.

ALSO: Massive waterspout off Corsica (Mediterranean Sea). What is a waterspout? The Canary Is. volcano. Up to 6″ of rain fell overnight in the Little Rock AR area – street flooding and several water rescues. Kilauea Volcano erupting in Hawaii. The National High/Low temps for Saturday October 02, 2021: 101° at Death Valley, CA; 12° at 35 miles west southwest of Choteau, MT. Fall colors in Wisconsin.

Hazards Map Saturday Night

Above is the U.S. Hazards Map Saturday Night – virtually no weather advisories, watches or warnings.