Warm/Hot and Dry

The above map is the total rainfall forecast from this (Fri.) AM thru next Mon. AM. West Michigan is again expected to remain dry. The showers Thursday evening gave us mostly trace amounts of rain. We should be dry at least thru Monday. Weekend high temperatures inland should approach 90°. After that we pick up a bit more cloud cover and at least low chances for a shower or storm during the middle of next week.

When the ground is dry, more of the sun’s energy goes into heating air and less into evaporating water. With the high June sun and dry ground, temperatures will likely exceed model data by a couple of degrees. High Temperatures yesterday included 87° at Chicago Midway and O’Hare, 88° at Moline and 90° at Rockford. Our overnight clouds are breaking up/going to break up and we’re looking at mid-upper 80s today in areas that don’t see cooling from Lake Michigan.

Lake Michigan can have a big effect at this time of year. The lake water temps. are still mainly in the 50s to low 60s and air coming in off the lake will be noticeable cooler. Grand Rapids had a high temperature Thursday of 82° at 4:34 pm. At the same time, the temperature at the lighthouse at Muskegon was 62° and the temperature at the S. Haven lighthouse was also 62°.

Drought Monitor

Here’s the latest Drought Monitor. It’s getting drier in Lower MI. N. Dakota and E. Montana will see at least scattered storms today (Fri.) and there is drought in the often dry Southwest.

Water Levels of Reservoirs in California

This map shows reservoir levels in California. With the exception of Lake Perris, the levels are all below average to well-below average. Summers are dry in California and snowpack in the Sierra is low to very low this year, so this situation will likely get worse before it gets better. The population of California has doubled since the early 1970s and demand has increased accordingly. They may have to seriously look at desalination to increase supply at some point. The island of Aruba has a large (world’s largest at the time of its inauguration) desalination plant, with a total installed capacity of 11.1 million US gallons (42,000 m3) per day. As of May 29, 2015 more than 50 percent of the water for Israeli households, agriculture and industry is artificially produced.