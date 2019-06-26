Warm First Week of July

We’re going to end June and start July with the warmest weather pattern of 2019 so far. High temperatures will be mostly in the mid-upper 80s and it’ll be a bit more humid. We’ll be prone to getting a random thunderstorm in this pattern. Here’s the 6-10 day temperature forecast for July 1 – 5:

6-10 day temperature forecast from the Climate Prediction Center

Much of the country is expected to be warmer than average, including the Great Lakes. With an average high of 82…that would give us average highs well up into the 80s. Winds will be light most of the time and it will be cooler near Lake Michigan. This pattern should bring warmer water temperatures to the big lake and inland lakes, too.

Rainfall forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for July 1-5

Here’s the latest 6-10 day rainfall forecast from the Climate Prediction Center. We continue the pattern of near to above average rainfall over much of the country. Once again, the Great Lakes are expected to receive above average rainfall…coming as occasional thunderstorms. Most of the time it will not be raining.