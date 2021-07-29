Very Strong Magnitude 8.1 earthquake in Alaska – Tsunami WARNING issued – Watch for Hawaii

An 8.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Aleutian Chain late Wednesday night.

The Alaska Earthquake Center originally reported an earthquake struck 66 miles Southeast of Perryville in the Aleutian Chain at 10:15 p.m. (2:15 pm EDT) early Thursday AM, with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3. The U.S. Geological Survey reviewed the quake and released a revised report of an 8.2 tremblor 91 kilometers, or about 56 miles, Southeast of Perryville. Fortunately, the quake was relatively deep at 29 miles.

A Tsunami Warning was issued for much of the SE Alaska Coast and a Tsunami Watch for Hawaii. The map above shows tsunami arrival times – assuming there is one.