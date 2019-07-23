Upwelling Causing Some Lake Michigan Water Temps. to Really Drop

Upwelling has caused some water temps. at Lake Michigan to take a dive. Look at the graph of the water temp. at the Port Sheldon buoy:

Graph of the Water Temp. at the Port Sheldon Buoy

The water temp. got as warm as 76° on Sunday. Then the wind turned to the north-northeast. The water temp. was still 71° at 3 pm on Monday, but then dropped to 55° by 10:40 pm. That’s a drop of 16°. The water will warm up when the wind turns back to the west-southwest and blows the warmer water back toward the Michigan shore.

You can check the beach water temps. here – updated around 10:35 am each day thru Labor Day.