Updated Great Lakes Water Levels

The water levels of the Great Lakes are at record or near record highs and are continuing to rise. Lakes Erie and Ontario are at all time record levels. Lake Superior has set a record for the highest water level ever in June. Look at the graph above of Lake Ontario above. That is a spectacular rise…up 21″ in just one month! Ontario is up 24 inches in the last year and is 3″ above the average June level.

This is the graph of the water level of Lake Superior. It’s up 5″ in the last month (nearly 3 TRILLION gallons of water added to the lake in just one month – from rainfall and snowmelt). The lake is up a foot in the last year and is now 15″ higher than the June average and 3″ higher than the previous record high level for the month of June.

The water level of Lake Michigan/Huron is up 7″ in the last month, up 13″ in the last year and is now 29″ above the June average level. The lake is still 2″ below the June record level of 1986, but it is expected to continue to rise another couple inches in the next month.

Lake Erie is up 83″ in the last month, up 9 ” year-to-year and is now 30″ higher than the June average level. It’s now 3″ higher than it has ever been in the month of June!

Lake St. Clair is up 2″ in the last month, up 10″ in the last year and is 30″ higher than the June average level and 1″ higher than it has ever been in the month of June.

River flow in the Great Lakes is well above average. As of early Sunday AM (6/9) the flow on the Grand River in Grand Rapids was 6,910 cfs – the average flow is 3,230 cfs. The St. Joseph River at Niles MI has a flow of 5,960cfs, compared to an average flow for 6/7 of 3,180 cfs. The Saginaw River at Saginaw has a flow of 9,100 cfs compared to an average of 3,360 cfs and the Fox River at Appleton WI has a flow of 12,400 cfs compared to an average of 5,620 cfs. The high flow will continue to add additional water to the Great Lakes.