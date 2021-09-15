Update on the Number of 90-Degree Days This Summer

Here’s the number of 90-degree days we’ve had this summer. Quite a range – with Kalamazoo at 18 days and just one at Muskegon. You can see the difference that Lake Michigan makes – natural air conditioning! We had a number of days when Kalamazoo reached 90 or 91 and Grand Rapids stopped in the upper 80s.

High and Low, Averages and Records for Kalamazoo for Sept. 14

Kalamazoo’s high temperature of 90° on Tuesday was 15 degrees warmer than average, but still 7° shy of the record high of 97°, set on Sept. 14, 1939.

High Temperatures Tuesday

Here’s high temperatures from Tuesday. As expected, it was cooler to the north, with highs in the 70s north of Kent County.

5 Day High Temperatures

Average high temperatures are in the mid 70s. We’ll see temperatures above to much above average over the next week, with upper 80s likely Sunday to Tuesday.

8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center

The latest 8-14 Day Temperature Forecast from the Climate Prediction Center for September 23-29 calls for above average temperatures in the Great Lakes and for much of the country. Cooler than average temperatures are likely in much of the Western U.S.