Unseasonably Warm in the South, Unseasonably Cold in the Northwest

The above map shows expected high temperatures for this Christmas Eve. Can it really reach 80° in Dodge City, Kansas? The average high temp. for Dodge City for 12/24 is 44° – so that would be 36° warmer than average…but…it’s happened before. In fact, the warmest Christmas Eve in Dodge City was 86° in 1955. The record low temperature for today in Dodge City is 11 below zero – so that’s a 97° difference between the record high and record low temps. for 12/24. If these forecast temperatures hold, it’ll be warmer in Dodge City today than in Florida.

The high of 71° in St. Louis is 8° warmer than the expected 63° in Phoenix AZ.

Also from the Dodge City NWS: “Another round of strong wind is expected Sunday. We expect gusts to reach as high as 60 mph during the midday hours, especially west of US 283. Areas of blowing dust and high fire danger are expected.”

High Temperatures for Tue. 12/28

Here’s the forecast high temperatures for next Tuesday, 12/28. Look at Seattle…24° would be not only unseasonably cold, but it would be plenty cold enough for snow. Here’s the current Seattle forecast. Las Vegas NV has a forecast high of 47° and Phoenix AZ stays in the 50s. Look at the Arctic cold in N. Montana with afternoon temps. around -10°. Lots of 70s and a few 80s from Texas to Florida with mid 60s up to the Ohio River. The highest temperature on record in the U.S. on any Christmas Day was 92°F (33.3°C) at McAllen, TX, in 1964.

Wind Chill Factor Thursday Dec. 30

Later next week, the cold air moves out into the Plains. These are anticipated wind chill factors for 6 pm next Thursday. That’s really cold Arctic air, plus a healthy wind. Looks like the really cold air doesn’t (at least for now) make it as far as Lower Michigan.

National Hazards Map

Here’s the morning National Hazards Map…there’s some patchy early fog in Berrien, Cass and St. Joseph Counties and in NE Wisconsin. Gale Warnings are posted for Lake Superior. Light freezing rain could slow travel in E. New York and New England. Most of the warnings (pink color) and advisories (purple color) are for snow in the western U.S.

Radar

Christmas Day Severe Weather Outlook Map

This is the Thunderstorm Outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for Christmas Day. There’s a chance of a thunderstorm (not severe) over a good portion of Indiana and Ohio and also along the West Coast.

The average high/low temperatures for Grand Rapids today are 34/21. The record high/low temperatures for G.R. are 59 (2015) and -9 (1944). Today the sunrise is at 8:11 am and the sunset at 5:13 pm. We gain 15 seconds of daylight tomorrow.

ALSO: Heavy rain today in AZ. Below zero in Maine this AM. Very heavy rainfall last 72 hours in the California Mountains. Pretty Poland. National High/Low temps for Thursday December 23: 86 at Breckenridge, TX, McCamey, TX; -11 at Mount Washington, NH. 40-vehicle accident on I-94 in Wisconsin. Giant dust devil in the Yukon-Canada (not current, but still cool to see). Severe t-storm with 63 mph winds at Great Falls MT.