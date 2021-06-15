Two Mostly Sunny Days, Warmer Thursday PM – T-Storm Possible Thursday Night

The rainbow above was over Reeds Lake Monday evening. That’s a relatively small cloud to make a nice rainbow like that. Lakeshore areas were dry Monday, while inland areas had scattered PM showers and a few thundershowers. The Ford Airport had a gust to 38 mph. There was pea-sized hail in Grant Township for a couple minutes. The shower dropped the temp at the Ford Airport.

Rainfall totaled 0.31″ at Alma, 0.26″ at Big Rapids, 0.24″ at Manistee and Baldwin, 0.23″ at Battle Creek and Mt. Pleasant, 0.22″ at Houghton Lake and 0.16″ at the Ford Airport in G.R. Be grateful for what you get. Here’s the Public Advisory on the storm.

We’ll be partly to mostly sunny today (Tue) and mostly sunny on Wed. Thursday should be dry an warmer – back in the 80s, with a chance of showers and storms Thursday night into Friday AM.

