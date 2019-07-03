Tuesday’s Storms

We had storms come in during the morning and again during the late aftertnoon. The morning storms had a nice shelf cloud and produced some heavy rain: 1.18″ in Fruitport, 1.10″ in Nunica, 1.04″ in Spring Lake, 0.81″ at East Grand Rapids and 0.56″ in Comstock Park

The evening storms also had a nice shelf cloud (see pick above). We got lots of nice pics. and videos (thanks for that. You can always submit pics. and videos to us through ReportIt. That’s at www.woodtv.com.

Shelf cloud coming off Lake Michigan at S. Haven

About mid-afternoon, storms formed west of Milwaukee. They produced 3/4″ hail and 50 mph winds in the Milwaukee area. Lake Michigan didn’t bother them at all…they moved in off the lake with strong winds and heavy rain.

Tarp flying off the field during a thunderstorm in Kalamazoo

Check out this video from the Kalamazoo Growlers. Watch the girl on the right get swallowed up by the tarp (all were OK). Looks like gusts to about 50 mph there at the field.

Peak winds from the Tue. evening storms

Other peak winds: Spring Lake 53 mph, Battle Creek and Muskegon 49 mph, Kalamazoo 48 mph, Hudsonville 44 mph, Lansing 38 mph. Wind damage was reported in Grandville, Saranac, Lowell, Orleans, Three Rivers, HOwell, Harland, Pinckney and Laingburg. There were several reports of hail and lightning hit a boat and started it on fire at Murray Lake in Kent County. 10,000 Consumers Energy customers lost power… a downed power line blocked M-37 near 108th Street south of Caledonia for some time.

The cruise ship Pearl Mist leaves Muskegon shortly after sunset

This is the cruise ship, Pearl Mist. It spent the day in Muskegon. With the morning and evening rain combined, Muskegon had 2.12″ for the day, the wettest July 2nd ever in the Port City. The Pearl Mist was crossing Lake Michigan and travelers should have a drier day when they dock in Milwaukee in the early morning.

Pink rainbow – Tue. evening from Stacy Niedzwiecki

I got several rainbow pictures after the storms moved east just before sunset, including this pic. from Stacy Niedswiecki. You can check out some of her awesome pics. here.