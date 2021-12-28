Tue. PM Snow, Slick Spots Likely

Much of the AM will be dry. Snow will develop this PM from south to north across the area. Much of S. Lower Michigan should see 1-2″ of snowfall, enough to cause slick spots on area roads. Here’s what the G.R. NWS says: “Light snow will develop across the area late this afternoon. The snow will peak in intensity between 5pm and 8pm and taper off considerably by midnight. Accumulations will range in most areas from 1 to 2 inches. A 3-inch amount cannot be ruled out, especially towards I-94. Slippery conditions may develop during the evening commute.” With temperatures close to the freezing mark, this will likely be a wet, heavy, slushy type of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory

As I write this (around 8 am) we do not have any advisories out for Lower Michigan. However, advisories have been issued for NW Indiana, N. Illinois and most of the state of Wisconsin.

Radar

Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Tue. PM/night

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map for this Tuesday PM/night. There is a Marginal Risk of a severe storm over parts of SW Mississippi and SE Louisiana. A non-severe thunderstorm is possible throughout a large are from North Central Indiana and Ohio to the Gulf of Mexico.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wed. PM/night

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Wed. PM/night. There is a large Slight Risk Area covering most of Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee and parts of Louisiana, Georgia and Arkansas. The Storm Prediction Center warns that “Severe thunderstorms are possible for portions of the Deep South into the Tennessee Valley. Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes will be possible.” A non-severe thunderstorm is possible along the coast of California.