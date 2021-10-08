Tropics are Relatively Quiet – For Now

The tropics are pretty quiet right now…but we do expect more tropical storm activity this season.

There are no tropical storms in the Atlantic (inc. Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico) as I write this. There is an area of showers and thunderstorms off the East Coast. That is not expected to develop into a tropical storm.

Same story in the Eastern Pacific. As I write this – no tropical storms or hurricane. This region has had a below average hurricane season so far.

Likewise, there is no tropical storm activity in the Central Pacific. It’s been warm in Hawaii. Honolulu checked in with a high/low temp. of 87/75 on Thursday.

Tropical Storm Lionrock

There is one tropical storm in the Western Pacific – “Lionrock” will cross the Chinese island of Hainan and drift west into Viet Nam before dissipating. The storm should bring heavy showers and 12-foot waves, but Lionrock is barely more than a minimal tropical storm.

There is no tropical activity in the Indian Ocean or in the Southern Hemisphere.

We are now nearly a month past the peak of the hurricane season in N. America. I do expect more tropical storms in both the Atlantic and Pacific. We’ve made it down through the letter “V” for tropical storm names. The next Atlantic storm will be named “Wanda”. After that, there is a 2nd list of names that will be used (instead of Greek letters) that starts with “Adria” and “Braylen”.

Ace Index and Hurricane Summary for the Atlantic Ocean for 2021 thru 10/7

Here’s the latest Hurricane Summary from Colorado St. Univ. “Sam” was an extraordinary storm and you probably didn’t hear anything about it. Meteorologists use the ACE Index – a measure of both the strength and longevity of tropical storms. “Sam” piled up a very impressive ACE Index of 53.8, surviving as a hurricane for 11 day. It managed to pretty much miss all land areas as it meandered north through the central Atlantic. Hurricane “Larry” accumulated 32.8 ACE points. “Larry” also pretty much missed land areas. “Sam” and “Larry” have accounted for 62% of the ACE points this season.

Ace Index and Hurricane Summary for the entire globe

Here’s the global hurricane summary from Colorado St. Univ. through Oct. 7. Note the ACE Index on the right side of the table. The N. Atlantic has accumulated 139.5 ACE points this season, compared to an average ACE-to-date of 87,3. That’s 159% of average. Compare that to the E. Pacific at 71% of average-to-date and the W. Pacific (the most active region for tropical storms) at only 74% of average-to-date.

Globally for 2021, we have an ACE Index of 394.4, compared to an average ACE Index-to-date of 410.0 (inc. the 0.8 in the S. Indian Ocean). So, for the entire planet, we’re at 94.% of average-to-date ACE.

The top five years for the ACE Index in the Atlantic sector are 1933, 2005 (Katrina), 1893, 1926 and 1995. The highest ever ACE estimated for a single storm in the Atlantic is 73.6, for the San Ciriaco hurricane in 1899, likely because it was a Category 4 hurricane which lasted for 4 weeks. That single storm had an ACE higher than many whole Atlantic storm seasons.

Hurricane Tracks of 2021

Here’s the tropical storm/hurricane tracks for the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico for 2021.