Tropical Update

Above is the swirling clouds and rather large eye of Hurricane Larry. Larry is pretty far out in the Atlantic. It’ll pass far enough east of Bermuda that they should see nothing much more than a breezy couple of days and some high surf.

* Larry will brush Newfoundland and end up a windy, rainy low pressure center southeast of Greenland.

There is a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. It’s possible that it could develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm and give more heavy rain to Gulf Coast areas.



* A Tropical Storm off the West Coast of Mexico will brush by the SW Baja Peninsula Thursday night and Friday without any serious impacts. The Central Pacific should stay quiet – no tropical storm activity.

As I type this, there are two tropical systems in the Western Pacific. Tropical Storm “Conson”, which will end up in Vietnam and Typhoon “Chanthu”, which is heading toward mainland China. There is no tropical storm activity in the Indian Ocean or in the Southern Hemisphere (where it is winter).

Ace Index

This is the latest ACE Index – a measure of the number and strength of tropical storms. So far, this has been an active season in the Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico. We’re at 67.8, compared to an average Ace-to-date of 42.9. However, globally, this has been (like last year) a quieter than average hurricane season. Globally, we’re at 235.5 compared to an average ACE-to-date of 276.6. For the 2nd year in a row, it’s been very quiet in the NW Pacific, where there was virtually no tropical activity in August. The ACE of 75.4 in the North Pacific is only 53% of average ACE-to-date. A big reason for this 2-year lull has been the La Nina that we have had. That usually brings below average tropical activity to the NW Pacific and above average tropical activity to the U.S.