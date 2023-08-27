Tropical Storm Idalia will intensify into a hurricane and move ashore into North Florida Tuesday night. The storm will then weaken back to tropical storm status and move through SE Georgia and the eastern Carolinas.

Forecast Track of Hurricane Idalia

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the Gulf coast of Florida from Chokoloskee to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the Gulf coast of Florida from Englewood to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the Gulf coast of Florida south of Englewood to Chokoloskee, and for the Dry Tortugas. U.S. Rainfall QPF (from WPC)

Forecast of total expected rainfall from Sunday Aug. 27 – Saturday night Sept. 3

Here’s the forecast of total expected rainfall over the next week from the Weather Prediction Center. You can see that Hurricane Idalia will produce a large area of 3-6″ rain (locally higher) from north Florida into North Carolina. The rain will certainly produce some flooding.

You can also see we have a good chance of seeing little to even no rain this week in West Michigan. Beneficial rain and even some local flooding can be expected in parts of AZ, UT, NM and CO…same story for N Washington State, N. Idaho and NW Montana.