On the list of names for tropical storms and hurricanes, we’re down to the letter “O” in the alphabet. Tropical Storm Ophelia will move up the East Coast, bringing strong winds, significant storm surge, beach erosion, dangerous currents, heavy rain and areas of flooding.

Forecast Track of Tropical Storm Ophelia

Ophelia will move north, coming onshore in eastern North Carolina, then head along the coast up to New Jersey. Here the storm will turn to the northeast and start heading out to sea. Ophelia should still produce gusty winds and some heavy showers in southern New England.

U.S. Rainfall QPF (from WPC)



Forecast Rainfall from Ophelia

Here’s forecast rainfall from Ophelia. Orange is 6″ or more, Yellow is 4-6″ and dark green is 2-4″. The East and Northeast has seen above average rainfall this summer.

Forecast Storm Surge from Ophelia

Storm surge (change in the water level of the ocean) will reach 2-5 feet above average along the North Carolina and Virginia Coasts.

Satellite view of Tropical Storm Ophelia

Radar for Eastern North Carolina – from WNCT

Flash Flood Potential

The heaviest rain and highest flash flood potential will be in eastern North Carolina, but the risk of a flash flood exists from eastern South Carolina to Massachusetts.

Probability of winds of 40 mph or more – highest threat in E. North Carolina.

Arrival Time of the Strongest Winds

Here’s the Forecast Discussion, the Public Advisory, the latest weather observations from North Carolina and a North Carolina Weather Map.

Friday morning – buoys off the North Carolina Coast were getting wind gusts up to 45 mph.