Tropical Storm Heading Toward Japan

Tropical Storm Nepartak is heading toward Japan, but the effects on the Olympics should be minimal. It’s barely a tropical storm, with peak winds of 40-50 mph and it should pass well north of Tokyo. It will cause a little rougher surf than average and they did move the rowing schedule around a bit.

Tokyo

The average high/low temperatures for July in Tokyo are 86/72. In January, they go down to 50/34. Tokyo averages 4″ of snow each winter. The highest temperature ever was 103 and the coldest 15. They average 12 days with measurable rain in July. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-upper 80s on Tuesday and near 90 on Wednesday with a random shower or thundershower.

Atlantic Satellite Picture Early Monday AM 7 26 21

The Atlantic/Caribbean/Gulf of Mexico remain quiet, with the “X” marking a system that barely has any clouds with it and is unlikely to intensify to tropical storm status. We still expect an active hurricane season centered from mid-August into mid-October.