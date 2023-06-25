Tropical Storm Bret dissipated rather quickly. It moved through the Antilles and produced a wind gust to 69 mph on the island of St. Lucia, knocking out power there.

Tropical storm Cindy is located well north of land areas and is expected to dissipate.

“x” marks the spot of the tropical disturbance.

There is a tropical disturbance in the eastern Pacific that should eventually intensify into a tropical storm as it moves to the west-northwest well away from the Mexican Coast.

Speaking of Mexico, there is a record-setting heat wave underway in Mexico and much of Texas. Temperatures in the hottest areas are reaching over 110F.

As of today (Sun. 6 25) – there are no tropical storms in the western Pacific

We do expect a busier typhoon (hurricane) season in the Western Pacific than the last two years.