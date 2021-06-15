Tropical Storm BILL!! woo hoo!

What a thrill for Bill. I share my name with a tropical storm. Bill won’t get beyond tropical storm status and the only land it will affect significantly will be up around St. Johns, Newfoundland (Canada). Here’s the path:

cone graphic

[Image of probabilities of 34-kt winds]
Probability of Tropical Storm Force Winds
Here’s hurricane names for the Atlantic for 2021

Claudette will be the next tropical storm…forming soon in the Gulf of Mexico. Could be another big rain producer for SE Texas and or Louisiana.











Hurricanes/Tropical Storms/Tropical Depressions and soon-to-be tropical systems
