Tropical Storm BILL!! woo hoo!

What a thrill for Bill. I share my name with a tropical storm. Bill won’t get beyond tropical storm status and the only land it will affect significantly will be up around St. Johns, Newfoundland (Canada). Here’s the path:
* If the storm is forecast to dissipate within 3 days, the “Full Forecast” and “3 day” graphic will be identical Click Here for a 5-day Cone Printer Friendly Graphic
Claudette will be the next tropical storm…forming soon in the Gulf of Mexico. Could be another big rain producer for SE Texas and or Louisiana.