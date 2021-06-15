Tropical Storm BILL!! woo hoo!

What a thrill for Bill. I share my name with a tropical storm. Bill won’t get beyond tropical storm status and the only land it will affect significantly will be up around St. Johns, Newfoundland (Canada). Here’s the path:

* If the storm is forecast to dissipate within 3 days, the “Full Forecast” and “3 day” graphic will be identical Click Here for a 5-day Cone Printer Friendly Graphic

Probability of Tropical Storm Force Winds

Here’s hurricane names for the Atlantic for 2021

Claudette will be the next tropical storm…forming soon in the Gulf of Mexico. Could be another big rain producer for SE Texas and or Louisiana.