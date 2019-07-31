Tornado Update

Top pic. is a tornado moving across rural northeast Kansas on May 21, 2019. The U.S. had a lot of tornadoes in May. The preliminary count of 556, if it holds up, would eclipse the previous record of 542 in 2003. A word of caution…it’s hard to compare the number of tornadoes reported today to decades past. Nowadays, there are a dozen “storm chasers” chasing every dark cloud and tornadoes that never would have been reported 50 years ago and reported multiple times from different angles today.

Tornadoes by year in the U.S.

After May, the tornado could came back to average with 123 in June and 112 (so far) in July. The graph above includes 2005 – 2019 (15 years) and this year is 3rd, after 2008 and 2011.

Strong to Violent Tornadoes by Year

The graph above shows strong to violent tornadoes by year. Contrary to the impression given in some of the mainstream media…the number of strong to violent tornadoes has been decreasing, not increasing. 2018 isn’t on the graph, but it was the first year ever when the U.S. did not have an EF4 or EF5 tornado. We’ve had at least 3 EF4 tornadoes in 2019, but we have not had an EF5 since 2016.

Michigan Severe Weather

Here’s Michigan severe weather reports thru mid-July. We’ve had 5 relatively small and short-lived tornadoes, including a brief twister near Lacey in Barry County on April 19. We’ve had 27 severe hail reports and 72 reports of wind damage (thru mid-July). Note there were no severe reports in the U.P. or northern Lower Michigan.

Tornadoes in the U.S. in 2019 through mid-July

Here’s tornadoes in the U.S. in 2019 through mid-July. 10 states have not had any tornadoes (AK, HI, WA, UT and New England. California has had 14 of them (all small and short-lived). Texas has had the most at 168 (big state) and Kansas is 2nd with 115. Worldwide, there have been 83 documented tornado fatalities – 39 in the U.S., 28 in Nepal (unusual), 6 in China, 6 in Cuba, 2 in Turkey, 1 in Italy and 1 in Chile. The biggest tornado day in the U.S. this year has been May 27 with 77 reported twisters.

Average number of tornadoes in August in the U.S. by state

Here’s the average number of tornadoes in August by state. We get 2 in Michigan. Florida gets the most with 7, due to twisters spun off by hurricanes. Southern Minnesota and Eastern Colorado are other places with a relatively good chance of getting a few tornadoes in August.

The weather looks pretty peaceful for West Michigan for the start of August. Hopefully, we can keep the tornado count down for the rest of 2019.