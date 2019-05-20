Tornado Touchdown in Barry Co.

0625 PM TORNADO 3 NNE LACEY 42.53N 85.17W 05/19/2019 BARRY MI SURVEYED BY NWS EMPLOYEE

NWS STORM SURVEY FOUND DAMAGE FROM A TORNADO WITH TOP WINDS ESTIMATED AT 80 MPH (EF0). THREE BARNS ON ONE FARM WERE DAMAGED AND A TELEPHONE POLE AS WELL AS SEVERAL TREES WERE BLOWN DOWN. TIME ESTIMATED FROM RADAR.



There are several damage pictures here from the G.R. NWS facebook page. Most of the damage was at one farm. There were 3 barns damaged here. The damage path ran from southwest to northeast for approx. 1.3 miles. The tornado was approximately 50 yards wide, or about half the length of a football field.



Here’s another picture of the damaged barns. The damage also included a telephone pole blown down and a dozen uprooted or snapped off trees.



Fortunately, there were no fatalities or injuries. Someone asked about animals and I don’t know the answer to that.



The damage path started on Barryville Road north of Lacey about 1/4 mile south of Cloverdale Road. It ended on Marshall Road about 1/4 south of Maple Grove Road. This is southwest of the town of Nashville. Had the tornado continued on the ground, it could very well have come right into “downtown” Nashville. This is SE of Hastings, N of Battle Creek, E of 6 Mile Road and W. of the town of Maple Grove.



This last bit of damage (a roof lofted and set down here). The farmer, or someone else may find additional debris downstream in the coming days.

This is the 5th tornado in Michigan this year. Four small tornadoes touched down on March 14 in the Flint Area. It’s another of these small and narrow tornadoes that spin up and dissipate before we can get on TV (this one lasted 4 minutes. We did see rotation in the cloud, which does not mean there is an actual tornado on the ground. The NWS did issue a tornado warning for parts of Barry and Eaton County. Read my thread on the Sunday Storm Wrap for wind and hail reports.

As of 1:30 am – there were 2,330 Consumers Energy customers without power. That included 742 in Misaukee Co., 566 in Saginaw Co., 455 in Calhoun Co. and 113 in Kent Co. The line of showers and thunderstorms contained relatively little lightning, but it did contain gusty winds and heavy rainfall.