It’s too early to plant frost sensitive plants. The 8-14 day outlook above from the Climate Prediction Center forecasts below average temperatures for much of the U.S. east of the Rockies. The average temperatures are going up…we’re up to the mid 60s for average highs now…so it’s not going to be real cold, but with this pattern, it’s likely that we will see a frost or even a freeze into early May.

We’ll continue to have scattered showers today, tonight and into Thursday. Rainfall amounts were substantial over much of West Michigan during the night. Up to 4 am, I had 2.25″ at my house in Alpine Township. More totals as of around 4 am: 2.61″ Grand Haven, 2.23″ Spring Lake, 2.05″ Cedar Springs, 1.97″ Fremont, 1.94″ Wright Township, 1.93″ Norton Shores. Here’s radar:

and Regional Radar:



Go to: Most Recent Image

Lakeshore Flood Advisory

We have a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for the Lake Michigan shore. It’s a Lakeshore Flood Warning for Berrien Co. Michigan and for La Porte County in Indiana. There’s also Gale Warnings for Lake Michigan from 8 pm this Wed. evening until 8 pm Thursday for gusts to 40 mph and waves up to 7-10 feet.

Also: Beautiful mammatus clouds after a severe thunderstorm near Tulsa OK. Ka-Boom. Sunset rainbow in Missouri. Double rainbow. Satellite view of t-storms exploding to life in KS/MO yesterday.