Today Will Be the Hottest Day of the Year So Far

Today (Thu.) will be the warmest day of 2019 so far – which isn’t saying much. Yesterday (Wed.) Gr. Rapids reached 83°. That was the first 83° of the year. Last year we reached 83° seventeen times before June 18th! Today we’ll reach the upper 80s inland and low-mid 70s at the lake.

Grand Haven shortly after sunset from our Noto’s at the BilMar camera

The wind and the lake were nearly calm and we had some high cirrus clouds overhead. A few people ventured into the water today – lake temps. are warming – Muskegon 60°, Grand Haven 62°, Saugatuck 63°.

South Haven, Michigan sunset 6 26 19

Here’s a just after sunset at South Haven on Wed…with a purple accent. The high clouds were the “blowoff” from thunderstorms over Chicago, S. Lake Michigan and N. Indiana. A few showers and t-showers worked their way up to the south edge of Allegan and Barry County.

Some severe weather from the storms: An estimated gust to 65 mph at Dyer IN, ping pong-ball sized hail at Hanover Park IL, 1″ diameter hail at LaPorte IN. Hail also fell at Bollingbrook and Shorwood IL and at Grancisville and Goodland IN.

Sunset at the Port Sheldon buoycam

This was sunset at the Port Sheldon buoycam. The cam is facing west, with the sun setting to the WNW. At the time of the pic., the wind was 2 mph, the waves were 4″ and the water temp. was up to 63°

The warmest temperature in the U.S. on Wed. was 110° at Death Valley CA and the coolest was 28° at Sawmill Park WY

High Temperatures Wednesday

Here’s high temperatures Wednesday. It continues to be quite hot in Florida. High temps. included 99° at Sarasota, 98° at Brookville and Fort Myers, 96° at Orlando and 95° in Miami. The 104° at Phoenix AZ looks hot, but their average high temperature is 106°.

Snowman in Yellowstone N.P. – late June 2019



This snowman was melting…it was posted on theYellowstone N.P. facebook page on 6/24.