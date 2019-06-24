Today near South Bend IN

The picture above is from this video from Tom Shaw. This is the South Bend Tornado that occurred before sunset. Here’s a map of the area. The tornado occurred SE of S. Bend and SW of Mishawaka. There was damage at the St. Joseph Co. (IN) fairground, severe damage to the Growing Kids Leaning Center. The tornado crossed US 20 (the bypass that connects to US 31) and continued into the Irish Hills neighborhood. So the tornado appeared to be moving SSW to NNE. There appears to be no serious injuries or fatalities.

This is the Local Storm Report sent our by the N. Indiana NWS

Above is the tornado reports. Check out the video from Ireland and Ironwood across the the CVS… Radar of the tornado. Damage to the Growing Kids Learning Center. Another view of the Learning Center. You can see flashes in this video where the tornado was crossing power lines. Meteorological analysis from Dr. Reed Timmer. Another view of the tornado. Siren going off in S. Bend with tornado in background.

And…check out the spiked hail! There was a 111 mph wind gust in Derby KS (sustained wind of 76 mph!)

Also: Flashback: Tornado vs. train…tornado wins (this was Jan. 7, 2008 northwest of Chicago…this I believe was an EF2…there was an EF3 across the border in WI. The high tht day was 64 in Kenosha WI.