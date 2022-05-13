Today is the 42nd anniversary of the Kalamazoo Tornado. The twister struck shortly after 4 pm and it was on the ground for at least 22 minutes. The tornado was rated F3 and moved west to east along an 11-mile path. There were 5 fatalities and 79 injured (does not include the injured who self-treated) . Damage totaled over 50 million dollars (1980 dollars).

The tornado first touched down in far western Kalamazoo County (wind damage from the storm was reported in E. Van Buren Co.) and moved west to east right through downtown Kalamazoo. These were the first tornado deaths in Kalamazoo County since August 1939. Huge trees were uprooted in Bronson Park and windows were blown out of downtown buildings, including the ISB Building – now the Comerica Building. Here’s a couple of eyewitness accounts. Here’s a map of the tornado path:

Map of the path of the Kalamazoo Tornado of May 13, 1980

Here’s video of the tornado approaching downtown Kalamazoo and video of the damage right after the tornado. Here’s the 10-minute story from WOOD TV “there were reports of 2 x 4s being driven into cement walls…a rowboat was found 5 blocks from where it was parked.” An initial report counted 47 homes destroyed with another 216 heavily damaged. 116 businesses were heavily damaged.

Some firsthand stories of the tornado here. More pics. here.

A file image shows damage left behind by the 1980 Kalamazoo tornado. (via NWS)

A file image of the destruction left behind by the May 13, 1980, tornado.

ALSO: Grand Rapids/West Michigan warmer than Death Valley and the Desert Southwest. It’s relatively cool in the West. Seattle’s high temp. of 51 Thursday was 15 deg. cooler than average. Since last Oct. 1, rainfall at Seattle is 7.14″ above average. Portland OR was also 15 degrees cooler than average with a high of 56. San Diego had a low temp. of 49. Bishop CA had a frosty low temp. of 25. Death Valley had a low temp. of 55 – jacket weather. Las Vegas had a high of just 76.