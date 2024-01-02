Today, January 2 is Perihelion Day. This is the day of the year when the sun is closest to the Earth. Today, the center of earth is 91,404,095 million miles from the center of the sun at 7:38 am. The opposite of Perihelion Day is Aphelion Day. That’s when the sun is farthest away from the earth. This year that occurs on July 5. Then the sun will be 94,510,539 miles away from the Earth. Viewed from Earth, that means the sun looks ever-so slightly bigger in January (about 7% bigger) and ever-so-slightly smaller in July.

Perihelion January 2, 2023

So, if the sun is 3 million miles closer to the earth today than it is during the first week of July, why is it hot in July and cold now? A much bigger factor is the low angle of the sun’s rays in Northern Hemisphere winter (24 degrees now as opposed to 70 degrees at the Summer Solstice).

If the sun was farthest away in January and closest in July, then it would be 3 degrees colder in January and 3 degrees hotter in July. I don’t know about you, but I’d just as soon keep things the way they are.

Also, when the sun is closer to the Earth in the Northern Hemisphere, the Earth “speeds up” just a bit. That means the seasons are not quite the same length. If you think about it…February has only 28 days (29 in a leap year). July and August both have 31 days. In the Northern Hemisphere, spring and summer are a few days longer than fall and winter. In 2022, winter was (Winter Solstice to Spring Equinox) 89 days, 23 hours and 34 minutes. Spring was 92 days, 17 hours and 40 minutes long. Summer was 93 days, 15 hours and 49 minutes long. In the Southern Hemisphere, spring and summer are shorter than fall and winter.

Every 58 years, the date of Perihelion moves forward one day. This is part of a set of cyclical patterns known as the Milankovitch cycles. By the year 6430, perihelion will happen simultaneously with the March Equinox.

Again, here in Michigan, we calculate that because Perihelion Day occurs in January – in the middle of winter – that we are roughly 3 degrees warmer in January and 3 degrees cooler in July, when the sun is farther away. This (slightly) minimizes the difference between winter and summer. By my calculation, in the year 12,368, perihelion will be on July 4. When that happens…it’ll be on average 3 degrees hotter in July and 3 degrees colder in January in Michigan. I’m personally not looking forward to that.

We are also now at our latest sunrise at 8:13 am. Sunsets are already starting to get later in the evening, albeit at a very slow pace in January. The sunset today (1/2) is at 5:19 pm. That’s a gain of 11 minutes since the earliest sunset back on Dec. 9. We’ve gained only 4 minutes and 50 seconds of total daylight since the Winter Solstice back on Dec. 21.