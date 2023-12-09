The top pic. is sunrise last Thursday from the South Haven Pier. You can see the sun poking around a cloud to the right of St. Basil’s Church.

Today (Sat. 12/9) we have the earliest sunset of the year. The sunset time in Grand Rapids is 5:07 pm. From now on, the sunset time will be later, though the change is very slow. We’ll gain only 10 minutes of daylight in the evening before we turn the calendar to 2024.

The latest sunrise is January 3. The shortest day is the Winter Solstice, which this year is on Dec. 21 at 10:27 pm EST. On the Winter Solstice, we have 6 hours and 21 minutes less daylight than on the Summer Solstice in Grand Rapids.

Today the sun climbs to only 24 degrees above the southern horizon at solar noon, which today is at 12:34 pm. Today, the sun rises at an angle of 121 degrees in Grand Rapids and sets an an angle of 237 degrees. The sunrise today is at 8:01 am in Gr. Rapids.

The pic. above was just before sunset at Caribou, Maine Friday. This was at 3:34 pm. Note the difference across the Eastern Time Zone between the sunset time in Caribou (3:43 pm) and the sunset time in Grand Rapids (5:07 pm). Sunrise is about an hour earlier in Caribou today (7:05 pm) vs. Grand Rapids (8:01 am).