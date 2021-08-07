Thunderstorm Threat Saturday, Sunday and Monday

Here’s the Severe Weather Outlook Map from the Storm Prediction Center for this Saturday PM/night. I’d put the chance of rain in West Michigan today at maybe 30% (20% at the Coast Guard Festival and the lakeshore areas)…there is a chance of a random t-shower, but the higher probability is that we’ll stay dry during the day, with a slightly higher chance of a t-shower this Saturday night. Lower Michigan is in the General (not severe) Thunderstorm Outlook for this afternoon/night (light green on the map above). Even if you saw a t-shower today, the threat of severe weather would be low. There would be a good chance of a heavy downpour in this humid air.

Sunday is going to be a hot and humid day. We’ll see highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with dewpoints around 70 and a heat index in the mid-upper 90s..a good day for the beach, pool or water park. Again, there is a chance of a random shower or storm, but much of the area will be dry for most or all of the day. SPC has a Marginal Risk of a severe storm across Wisconsin, but not in Lower Michigan – again we’re just in the General (not severe) T-Storm RiskArea.

Monday PM/evening we have a better chance of t-storms and some of those will likely bring gusty winds and heavy rain. However, the Storm Prediction Center still has (for the time being) West Michigan in the General (not severe) T-Storm Outlook with the Marginal Risk off to our west. I would not be surprised if we are later moved into the Marginal Risk Area.

We’ll have a continued risk of a random thunderstorm into the midweek as the weather stays warm to hot and humid. Later in the week, a cool front will bring a little cooler and less humid air to Lower Michigan. Next weekend (14th-15th) looks dry and pleasant with afternoon temps. perhaps low-mid 70s on Sat. and mid 70s to near 80 on Sunday.

Here’s radar…and current Michigan weather conditions.