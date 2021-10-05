Thundershower over Los Angeles

A thundershower moved over the Los Angeles area Monday evening. The storm delayed the start of the Monday night NFL game between the Chargers and the Raiders by nearly an hour. Check out this amazing flash of lightning the storm produced. (pic. above from KTLA)

Special Weather Statement on the thundershower

The storms didn’t produce much rain. Santa Monica had 0.16″, Inglewood reported 0.14″, Beverly Hills picked up 0.04″ and LAX had 0.03″.

Los Angeles Radar

Here’s what Los Angeles radar looked like Monday evening. It seems most of the area had at least a trace of rain. The Los Angeles Airport reported thunder on and off from 4:19 pm until 10.32 pm and they reported a peak wind gust of 35 mph from the southeast with the storm.

All Los Angeles County beaches were closed, including on Avalon and Catalina Island. The storm also prompted this “de-motivational speaker” to do a rain dance amid the pumpkins.

ALSO: New York City had their wettest July thru September ever with 31.44″ of rain.