There is a threat of severe weather Wednesday into Wednesday night. The main threats are isolated damaging winds and hail.
There is a Slight Risk (level 2) of severe weather south of a line from Saugatuck to Ann Arbor and there is a Marginal Risk (level 1) south of a line from Ludington to Bad Axe. The Storm Prediction Center says: “Widely scattered severe thunderstorms are possible from the mid-Mississippi Valley eastward into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday and Wednesday evening.”
“A mid-level shortwave trough is forecast to move from the mid-upper MS Valley east-southeast through much of the southern Great Lakes during the period. A moist/destabilizing airmass will feature dewpoints near 70 deg F in southern Lower MI.“
In the meantime, tomorrow (Tue.) will be a Clean Air Action Day. Once again, this is due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.