There is a threat of severe weather Wednesday into Wednesday night. The main threats are isolated damaging winds and hail.

Graphic from the G.R. National Weather Service on the severe threat on Wednesday

There is a Slight Risk (level 2) of severe weather south of a line from Saugatuck to Ann Arbor and there is a Marginal Risk (level 1) south of a line from Ludington to Bad Axe. The Storm Prediction Center says: “Widely scattered severe thunderstorms are possible from the mid-Mississippi Valley eastward into the southern Great Lakes on Wednesday and Wednesday evening.”

“A mid-level shortwave trough is forecast to move from the mid-upper MS Valley east-southeast through much of the southern Great Lakes during the period. A moist/destabilizing airmass will feature dewpoints near 70 deg F in southern Lower MI.“

All Michigan Counties are included in a Clean Air Action Day for tomorrow (Tue.)

In the meantime, tomorrow (Tue.) will be a Clean Air Action Day. Once again, this is due to smoke from Canadian wildfires.