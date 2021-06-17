Threat of Severe Weather Thurs. Night and Friday

Above is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for today (Thu.) and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has now upgraded to an Enhanced Outlook (in orange on the map) from Iowa and S. Minnesota into SW Wisconsin and NW Illinois. SPC says: “Scattered severe thunderstorms should occur today and tonight mainly from parts of Iowa into southern Minnesota/Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Large to very large hail, significant severe winds, and a few tornadoes all appear possible.”

Damaging Thunderstorm Wind Probability

This map shows the probability of a severe wind report within 25 miles of a given point. This is in my opinion, the greatest threat with these storms and it’s centered over NE Iowa. I would think the strong winds move across S. Wisconsin and N. Illinois. You can see the 5% risk does come into West Michigan.

Map showing the probability of a sevrer hail report within 25 miles of a given point

The hail probability map also shows the greatest risk in North Central Iowa into far southern Minnesota.

Tornado Probability Map from SPC

This is the tornado probability map…the percent probability of a tornado within 25 miles of a given point. Tornado probabilities are highest in NE Iowa and SW Wisconsin.

Severe Weather Outlook Map for Friday 6/18

This is the Severe Weather Outlook Map for Friday. There is an Enhanced Outlook from far E. Illinois thru central Indiana into much of Ohio. SPC says: “The most likely corridor for widespread damaging winds appears to be from central IN into central OH, where there is a greater probability of strong instability. Most CAM solutions initiate storms over northern IN and OH after 20Z, with east/southeast storm motions. Merging cells or an MCS may produce damaging winds, although a tornado or two is possible with cellular activity“

The two concerns I have are that the storms stay strong enough during Thursday night to bring strong winds into SW Michigan with Berrien Co. the most likely county to see strong winds. My other concern is that most of the storms go south of our area and we’re left with small rainfall totals. We do need the rain.

From the Fri. AM G.R. NWS forecast discussion: “ONE THING TO WATCH WILL BE THE POTENTIAL FOR SOME RATHER STRONG WIND GUSTS TO AROUND 50 MPH AS FIRST BATCH OF LOW LEVEL JET AIDED ELEVATED CONVECTION RIDES IN ATOP OUR ANTECEDENT DRY LOW LEVEL AIR MASS. SOME OF THE CAM WIND GUSTS PROGS BEAR THIS OUT.”

They add: “POTENTIAL FOR RENEWED TSTM DEVELOPMENT EXISTS ON FRIDAY AHEAD OF SOUTHEASTWARD ADVANCING COLD FRONT. COULD BE A FEW STRONG STORMS SOUTH AND EAST OF GRR.” and “GIVEN STRENGTH OF THE COLD FRONT AND H5 TROUGH A DECENT SVR WX RISK COULD CERTAINLY DEVELOP ON MONDAY.

Also – Fire Watch from Oceana and Newaygo Counties to the north. A combination of dry ground, low humidities today and brisk winds will bring an elevated fire danger.

It’s been a chilly early morning. At 4 am the temp. is down to 43 at S. Haven and 39 at both Cadillac and Grayling.