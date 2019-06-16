There’s STILL snow on Mt. Ripley! On June 16th!

Snow Patch on Mt. Ripley Sat. evening 6/15/19

Here’s a couple pictures of Mt. Ripley from Saturday evening (6/15/19). The three patches of snow on the hill are down to just one and that one has been noticeably shrinking, but there’s still some snow left. This is as late as I can remember snow on the hill.

Snow patch on Mt. Ripley, Sat. evening 6/15/19

This area had above average snowfall last winter. The Houghton Co. Airport reported 192.3″ of snow for the winter. We’ve also had temperatures well below average. Marquette isn’t too far away. Marquette has seen below average temperature during 8 of the last 9 months. If you take the period from Oct. 1 – June 14, Marquette was 3.4 deg. colder than average. That’s a significant cold period for 2/3rds of a year.

The snow pile will disappear soon, but last year the first snowflakes fell in this area on Oct. 4th. That’s only 3 months and 3 weeks away. The first measurable snow was Oct. 5th (1.5″) and the snow covered the ground for good on Nov. 9. That’s a long winter.