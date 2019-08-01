The Weather in July 2019

The month of July was the first month this year with above average temperatures and the first month this year with above average sunshine. We had 21 days that were warmer than average, 9 days that were cooler than average and one day that was exactly average. Grand Rapids had 7 days that reached 90°. but none warmer than 92°. Rainfall was a touch above average in Grand Rapids, but below average in Holland, Kalamazoo and Battle Creek.

The average wind speed was 8 mph and the peak gust was 69 mph (there were actually two gusts of 69 mph) during an early morning thunderstorm on the 20th. That storm produced 80 mph winds in Jenison.

Sunset at Grand Haven 7 31 19

This was the last minute of sunshine Wednesday even at Grand Haven (from our Noto’s at the BilMar camera). Daylight is shrinking at the rate of about 2 minutes per day. As of today (Thurs.) we are down to 14 hours and 30 minutes of daylight, down from 15 hours and 21 minutes at the Summer Solstice on June 21. By the end of August, we’re down to 13 hours and 14 minutes of daylight.

Low Temperatures Weds. AM

Look how cold it was early Weds. AM. Two places in the U.P. got down below freezing! Roscommon was the coolest place in Lower Michigan and it dipped to the low 40s at Baldwin and Cadillac. Other low temps. Wed. AM: 47° Hart, 44° Ludington, Houghton Lake and Manistee, 43° Evart, 42° Gaylord, 40° Manistique, 39° Pellston, 36° Rexton, 34° Amasa and Stonington.

High Temperatures Weds. PM

Here’s high temperatures from Wednesday. The water temperature at the Lake Michigan shore dipped a bit (it was 58° at Grand Haven) and the wind coming in off the lake kept afternoon temps. in the mid-upper 60s at the beaches. In August, the average high temperature only drops by 3° from 82° today to 79° on 8/31.

Great Lakes satellite picture from Weds. PM

This is the MODIS satellite picture from Weds. afternoon. Note there were some clouds southeast of Kent Co. during the day. Cumulus clouds form over the land where there is enough moisture, but the air was too dry for even the midday-afternoon cumulus to form on Weds. over much of W. Michigan.