The Tornadoes of 2021

The above pic. is tornado damage in the Preservation Lakes area of Gaines Township on April 10, 2021 (from Brennan Prill). This is typical of many tornadoes in Michigan – short-lived – relatively small – hard to spot on the ground before they’re coming down your street. More about this tornado at this link.

Severe Weather in Michigan in 2021

On the map above, a red dot is where a tornado occurred in 2021. A blue dot is where there was a report of thunderstorm wind damage. A green dot is where there was a hail report 1″ or greater in diameter.

First, there were 17 tornadoes in Michigan last year…pretty much all of them in central and southern Lower Michigan. Most of the tornadoes were EF0 or EF1…no EF4 or EF5 tornadoes again this year in Michigan.

The average number of tornadoes in Michigan per year is 16, so we were almost right at average.

We had 51 reports of severe criteria hail (1″ or greater in diameter) and 449 reports of thunderstorm wind damage. It’s worth noting that you were more than 26 times more likely to have thunderstorm wind damage than to have a tornado. Damage from severe thunderstorms is often about the same as a low end tornado, so when we issue severe thunderstorm warnings, you should take those warnings seriously.

Number of tornadoes

This graph shows the number of tornadoes for 2021 (progressing through the year), compared to the highest annual number, the lowest annual number and the 25th, 50th and 75th percentiles. Once again this year, our total of 1,170 was lower than average. We were below the 25th percentile.

Annual count of Tornado Local Storm Reports

This is a little different metric – the annual count of tornado local storm reports. Using this count, 2021 was just slightly below the 50-year mean. It’s interesting to note that in these last 17 years, we had 12 years below the mean and only 5 above the mean. For all the hype about the number of tornadoes increasing rapidly – that presumption is not supported by historical data. Note on the graph that 2008 and 2011 years with high tornado counts (we had some bad ones those years.

It’s interesting that we had La Nina in 2021. Often, we have an above average tornado count in the U.S. during La Nina years. That was not the case last year.

Long-track tornadoes of Dec. 10-11, 2021

There were 101 tornado fatalities in 2021. Eighty-seven of them occurred from the afternoon of Dec. 10, 2021 until the early morning of Dec. 11. Note the long track tornadoes that crossed large rivers and multiple states. Note the tornado track just south of Chicago. There were only 14 other tornado fatalities the whole rest of the year. There were no tornado deaths in the U.S. in May, June, July or August.

Tornado in Alabama Thursday rated EF1. The Sawyerville, Alabama tornado looks like EF2.

ALSO: Skyscrapers of Chicago cast shadows on the ice of Lake Michigan. Ice storm in TN. Magnitude 6.3 e-quake. Only 5% of tsunamis are triggered by volcanic activity — and the one triggered by the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano was massive. Snow devil. Highest snowfall by state from the recent storm: NY – Paris 17″ IN – Leiters Ford 17″ VT – Braintree 14.5″ MI – Mottville 14.1″ OH – Chardon 13″ PA – Townville 12.5″ NH – Jefferson 12.1″ ME – Milo 12″ KY – Walton 3.5″. Hurricane hitting Madagascar. Saturday is National Weatherperson’s Day.