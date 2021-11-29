The Snow Will Melt

The top pic. shows snow in Centennial Park in downtown Holland. We had 1-4″ of snowfall across the area Monday PM. With temperatures falling below freezing overnight, watch for slick spots on the roads through (Tue.) mid-morning. After that, temperatures will be above freezing.

Holland Parade of Lights – (graphic from Holland Parade of Lights facebook page)

The weather looks pretty good for the Holland Parade of Lights this (Tue.) evening at 6:30 pm. Skies will vary from partly cloudy to overcast with temps. in the upper 30s. If you’re coming to the parade, parking is available in the lots on 7th and 9th Streets and at the Holland Civic Center, where the Holiday Kerstmarkt will have lots of great Christmas gifts for you to see.

Snowfall totals from the snow Monday PM

Snowfall Monday PM: 3.3″ East of Middleville (Irving Township) and at Dutton (Kent Co.), 3.0″ Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Grandville and Battle Creek, 2.3″ Jamestown and 2.0″ in Comstock Park.