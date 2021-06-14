The Largest Free-Flying American Flag in the World is Just a Few Miles from Lake Michigan

It’s Flag Day today (6/14). I bet you didn’t know that the largest free flying American Flag in the world flies proudly less than 3 miles from Lake Michigan. The flag is just east of I-43 at Acuity Insurance in Sheboygan Wisconsin (which is only 117 miles in a straight line from Grand Rapids).

The flag is on a pole that’s 400 feet high. By comparison, the Amway Grand Plaza is 315 feet high. It’s 100 feet higher than the Statue of Liberty. There is a ladder inside the pole. You can climb to the top inside the pole.

The flag itself is 140 feet by 70 feet (approx. 10,000 square feet). Each stripe is 5 feet across and each star is 3 feet across. The flag weighs 340 pounds. It takes a minimum of five people to lower and raise the flag.

Flag at Acuity Ins. shredded by a severe storm in June 2020 – pic. from Avdil Luma

The flag was shredded by a severe thunderstorm on the evening of June 2, 2020. The anemometer at the top of the flag pole measured a wind gust to 90 mph in that storm. A crew was quickly assembled that evening to take down the shredded flag – searching the ground to recover every piece. A new flag was quickly raised the next morning.

Acuity Insurance usually has 6 flags at their site and each flag is flown for about 130 days. Then the flag is replaced and a ceremony is held at the local VFW to retire the flag.

You can read more about the flag here.