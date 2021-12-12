What is being called the Great Quad-State Tornado appears to have a continuous track of well over 200 miles. It’s possible that this could be not only the first known tornado to cross part of four states, but it could also be the longest continuous tornado that we know of.

Paths of the Quad-State Tornado of 2021 and the Tri-State Tornado of 1925

It’s interesting to compare Friday night’s tornado to the March 1925 Tri-State Tornado. The “Tri-State” Tornado of March 18, 1925 killed 695 people as it raced along at 60-73 mph in a roughly 243-mile-long track across parts of Missouri, Illinois and Indiana, producing F5 damage. The path length is based on a peer-reviewed forensic research paper by former SPC forecaster Bob Johns and colleagues. The death toll is an estimate based on the work of Grazulis (1993); older references have different counts. This event also holds the known record for most tornado fatalities in a single city or town: at least 234 at Murphysboro IL. The deadliest of the modern era (since 1950) was on 22 May 2011, when a large EF5 tornado crossed Joplin, MO, causing 158 direct fatalities. The 25 deadliest tornadoes on record are listed here.

Both the Quad-State Tornado and the Tri-State Tornado crossed the Mississippi River. Both tornadoes occurred in winter and were wide. The Quad-State tornado was at least 3/4-mile wide at one point. Both tornadoes were relatively fast-moving. The Tri-State Tornado was estimated to have moved at up to 73 mph.

There were no watches or warning in 1925, no media, no cell phones and the death toll was very high – estimated to be 695. The death toll for the Quad-State tornado was no doubt lower because of the advance outlooks, watches and warnings. The trouble is that a strong EF4 or Ef5 tornado is often not survivable above ground. We saw places where homes were gone – all that was left was the concrete slab foundation.

It will take a great effort for the National Weather Service to survey the entire length of this tornado and to survey the other areas with tornado damage. There will be scientific papers written about this twister. It’ll be studied by Emergency Management. We can’t stop tornadoes, but we can give the best warning we can and we can support organizations like the Red Cross and Salvation Army that move in to provide relief to those who are hurting.

I think the Quad-State tornado will be rated EF4 or even EF5. We don’t know exactly how long the path is, or even if it’s a continuous path, but several knowledgeable people I would trust said there is a good chance it’s over 200 miles…crossing NE Arkansas, a small portion of the SE Missouri Bootheel, a small part of far NW Tennessee and then a longer path through Western and Central Kentucky. It crossed both the Mississippi and Kentucky/Tennessee rivers. It was also well forecast by the NWS – from the early outlooks to the watches and warnings night of, it was an effort worthy of noting.