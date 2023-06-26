The map above is the Palmer Drought Index for June 1988. You can see that all of Michigan was in the “extreme drought” category and drought conditions prevailed from the Atlantic Ocean to the Rockies.

Global sea surface temperature anomaly

This map shows the sea surface temperature difference from average for summer 1988. Note the large area of blue (colder than average) water temperatures along the Equator west of South America. This is a La Nina Pattern and this would be called a strong La Nina.

Typical weather pattern when you have a significant La Nina

In a typical moderate to spring La Nina Pattern, drier than average conditions are favored over much of the U.S. Wetter than average conditions occur from the Southwest across the Gulf of Mexico area. The Gulf moisture is essentially cut off, leaving less moisture for showers and storms across the Midwest, Ohio Valley and Great Lakes states.

Excavating an old shipwreck on the Mississippi in the summer of 1988

Many rivers reached their lowest levels since the Dust Bowl dry period in the 1930s. Here, scientists are viewing a shipwreck on the Mississippi River than had been underwater for over 50 years.

Corn yield by year in the U.S.

Here’s a graph of corn yield in the U.S. by year since 1960. You can see the bump down in 1988, but the thing to note is the steady increase in production over the last +60 years. Worldwide, we have seen crop yields increase significantly, due to the great work of everybody from the farmer down the road from you to the efforts of the excellent research of people like Norman Borlaug. Norman brought to naught the dire predictions of people like Paul Ehrlich (who I think is still out on the West Coast warning the world about nightmare catastrophes that never come to pass). I had to read Dr. Ehrlich’s famous book (“The Population Bomb”) when I was at the University of Wisconsin. The dire predictions of massive famines were popular with too many professors back in the late 60s and early 70s.

President Ronald Reagan surveys parched field during the drought of 1988

The drought began in April and lasted into July. Here in Grand Rapids, we had a stretch of 73 days from April 28 – July 9 with only 1.32″ of rain. We had 1.07″ in May and then just 1/4″ in the entire month of June. That was just 14% of average (which is 9.18″ for those 73 days)!

It wasn’t just the drought, it was the heat. Grand Rapids had a record 37 days that reached 90 degrees and we recorded ur first 100-degree day since 1964. In the dry air, there were some big diurnal (daily) swings in temperatures. In June, we had 10 days in the 90s and 10 nights when temperatures reached the 40s.

This was also the year of the Great Yellowstone fire. Nearly 800,000 acres were burnt in that fire. That’s an area about 1.4 times the size of Kent County.

To our west, Milwaukee went 55 consecutive days with no measurable rain. O’Hare Airport in Chicago had 47 days that reached 90 degrees and 7 days that hit 100 or higher. Minneapolis had just 5% of average rainfall in June (0.22″).

I also looked up how” much snow Grand Rapids had in the winter than followed the drought of 1988. We had 61″, which is below average.